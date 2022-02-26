|
26.02.2022 13:30:00
Why XRP's Latest Surge Is Good News for Investors
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has made recent moves in its litigation against XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and parent company Ripple. In this episode of "The Crypto Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 9, Fool.com contributors Chris MacDonald and Jon Quast discuss why a potential resolution is good news for investors, whether the case is decided for or against the cryptocurrency.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!