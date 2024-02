Why Yelp Stock Was Sliding Today

Shares of Yelp (NYSE: YELP) were getting a 1-star rating from investors after the review site posted another underwhelming earnings report. The company essentially matched estimates in its fourth-quarter earnings report, but issued weak guidance for 2024.As of 1:11 p.m. ET, shares were down 13.6%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel