Why Yeti Holdings Stock Jumped Today

Shares of Yeti Holdings (NYSE: YETI) were up 27% as of 11:03 a.m. ET on Thursday after a strong third-quarter earnings report. Revenue and earnings per share beat analysts' estimates, sending the stock higher.Concerns about consumer spending have weighed heavily on Yeti's stock in 2022. Year to date, shares have fallen 54%, but the company continues to report solid growth on the top line, and investors finally saw market validation for that performance today. Net sales were up 20% year over year, which is a slight acceleration over the previous two quarters. This growth was driven by healthy demand across drinkware and coolers.