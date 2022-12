Why Yext Stock Jumped 19% Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Yext (NYSE: YEXT) soared on Thursday. The provider of data-driven brand management solutions posted solid third-quarter results with mixed Q4 guidance on Wednesday evening, driving the stock as much as 21.2% higher in Thursday's early trading session. The shares calmed down somewhat to close with a 19.2% gain.Yext's third-quarter revenue held almost perfectly steady year over year at $99.3 million, though the result works out to 4% growth on a constant currency basis. The bottom line swung from a net loss of $0.04 per share in the year-ago quarter to earnings of $0.02 per share in this report.Your average analyst had expected a net loss of roughly $0.01 per share on sales near $99.6 million.Continue reading