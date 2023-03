Why Yext Stock Popped 20% Higher This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Yext (NYSE: YEXT) popped over 20% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company, which powers internal search engines on consumer websites, seems to be going on a major bull run after announcing multiple new features that take advantage of the language-learning models (LLMs) from OpenAI. As of this writing at 11:36 a.m. EST on Friday, March 3, shares of the stock are up 100% over the last 12 months.Yext provides software tools for consumer companies to build better and more actionable search engines on their internal websites. Building on top of what it calls the Knowledge Graph, Yext helps companies like Subway and Lego obtain better search results on their own websites, theoretically leading to higher customer conversion. Besides these search tools, Yext provides its clients with online brand management to help with marketing, commerce, and workplace outcomes.Management likes to describe Yext as an artificial intelligence (AI) company, so it is no surprise to see it launching new generative AI tools to go along with the current craze. Two weeks ago, the company announced an AI-powered tool called Yext Chat, which combines the LLMs from OpenAI and Yext's internal Knowledge Graph to improve the consumer experience for its enterprise customers.Continue reading