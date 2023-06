Why Yext Stock Rocketed 44% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of cloud-based information company Yext (NYSE: YEXT) are rocking and rolling Wednesday morning, up a shocking 44.2% through 11:30 a.m. ET after the company beat analyst expectations in its first-quarter earnings report last night.Heading into the quarter, analysts had forecast that Yext would have earnings per share (EPS) of only $0.05, adjusted for one-time items, on sales of $98.6 million. Instead, it had EPS of $0.09, and sales came in at $99.5 million. So Yext beat on earnings. The real question for investors today, though, is whether the beat was by a big enough margin to justify the stock's sharp run-up in price. And that is very much up for debate. Continue reading