18.02.2022 14:05:00
Why You Could Retire Rich With This Restaurant Stock
It's fascinating to think about how some of the world's most successful companies deal in some of the most simple industries. Take restaurant chain Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ). Pizza is one of the most popular food categories on Earth with endless competition, yet a $10,000 investment in Domino's IPO in 2004 would be worth more than $650,000 today on a total return basis.A winning stock like that can change your life and help you retire rich. Domino's is a more prominent company today than it was back then, so it might take a more significant investment and patience to realize big returns moving forward. However, the ingredients are still there for Domino's to carry your portfolio higher in the years ahead.People love pizza, and as I noted above, almost anyone can make it! There are more than 75,000 pizzerias in the United States, and many of them are local shops, the mom-and-pop locations found in neighborhoods across the country. But because almost anyone can open a pizza place, it's a highly fragmented industry, which plays into the hands of a company like Domino's.Continue reading
