Why You May Regret Not Buying AMD Stock Right Now

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are down 29% in 2022, but there are no signs of a slowdown in the company's growth. Its first-quarter results were released on May 3, and AMD crushed Wall Street's expectations, thanks to tremendous growth in revenue and earnings. It also issued a solid forecast that points toward another year of eye-popping growth.The latest market-share numbers for the x86 processor space (which includes processors that are used in computers, servers, consoles, and Internet of Things devices) from Mercury Research tell us just why AMD has been putting up healthy growth quarter after quarter. AMD once again took business away from Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) in the first quarter of 2022 in key areas that sent its x86 market share to a record high. Let's look at the reasons why this trend could continue and help AMD sustain its impressive growth.According to Mercury Research, AMD exited Q1 with a 27.7% share of the x86 processor market, an increase of 7 percentage points over the prior-year period. The notebook and server CPU (central processing unit) markets were the key drivers of this impressive growth.Continue reading