Why You Might Regret Not Buying Nvidia on the Dip

The semiconductor industry has become one of the most important in the world because advanced computer chips are now standard in a growing list of digitized consumer products. They power everything from computers to smartphones to electric vehicles, and some estimates suggest the sector could be valued at over $1 trillion annually within the next decade. At the very heart of the industry is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), a company that is constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation. While it's known for its graphics hardware expertise, Nvidia is often credited for pioneering artificial intelligence. Over time, it has transformed into a computing platform company, which could drive its next phase of growth. Nvidia just released its earnings report for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (Nvidia's fiscal year ends Jan. 30) and revealed another round of blockbuster results. Here's why the stock is a buy right now, despite being down nearly 40% since the start of 2022.