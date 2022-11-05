|
05.11.2022 13:10:00
Why You Should Buy the Dip on Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) reported a solid performance in the third quarter, bolstered by record summer travel demand and improving business travel trends. Despite fears of a recession, demand for travel has shown no signs of slowing. With a strong holiday travel season anticipated, let's take a closer look at this airline stock and why it's likely time to buy the dip.The Dallas-based carrier reported strong demand for both leisure and business travel during the third quarter, a trend Southwest expects to continue into the fourth quarter and beyond. Even with an $18 million impact from Hurricane Ian taken into account, the company managed to earn record revenue of $6.22 billion in Q3, a nearly 33% jump year over year.Continue reading
