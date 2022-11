Why You Should Buy the Dip on This Cruise Line Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) reported better-than-expected onboard revenue last quarter -- even better than 2019 levels. While the company continues to recover from the pandemic, the stock is still down more than 70% from its January 2020 highs. With the cruise industry showing signs of recovery, it might finally be time to buy the dip on this American cruise line stock. Let's take a look at Norwegian's Q3 results and future prospects.A combination of robust ticket pricing and onboard revenue generation contributed to the impressive total revenue per passenger cruise day. It was 14% higher than 2019 levels and above Norwegian's own expectations. Total revenue landed at $1.6 billion -- the upper end of Norwegian's expected range but more than 15% below Q3 2019 levels. Continue reading