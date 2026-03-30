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WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027
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30.03.2026 10:43:00
Why You Should Consider Not Claiming Spousal Social Security Benefits Before Full Retirement Age
The amount of your Social Security checks comes down to two factors: your earnings history and the age at which you claim benefits. But thankfully for some people who may have inconsistent or short work histories, there's a chance to also receive benefits by claiming based on your spouse's earnings history.There are currently over 2 million people receiving Social Security spousal benefits, with many of them younger than their full retirement age (67 for people born in 1960 or later). However, as with standard benefits, there's a trade-off to consider when claiming spousal benefits early, and it may not be in everyone's best interest.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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