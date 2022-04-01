|
Why You Should Pay Close Attention to Jefferies Right Now
With the first quarter of 2022 now in the books, analysts are turning their attention to the top banks, which will formally kick off earnings season in mid-April. The investment bank Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF), however, already reported results for the first quarter of its fiscal 2022, which begins in December and lasts until the end of February.This lower-profile investment bank can offer astute investors clues as to what the large banks will report on investment banking and sales and trading revenue, which can be less predictable. Let's take a look at what we can learn from Jefferies' results.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
