|
22.04.2022 13:20:00
Why You'll Want to Watch PepsiCo Stock Next Week
PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) shareholders have been winners in recent months. The snack and beverage stock is trouncing the market over the past year despite fears of inflation and slowing economic growth. Pepsi has returned 20% in that time compared to an 8% increase in the S&P 500.That overperformance is due to expectations that the company will see strong growth in 2022 and won't struggle to pass along higher prices to fans of brands like Doritos and Quaker Oats. It's also thanks to PepsiCo's rock-solid business and its ability to send a growing stream of cash back to shareholders through dividends and stock buybacks.That bullish thesis will be tested with the company's upcoming earnings report, though, which might include slowing growth and reduced profitability. Let's look at a few metrics Wall Street will be watching in that announcement, set for Tuesday, April 26.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PepsiCo Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
22.04.22
|Why You'll Want to Watch PepsiCo Stock Next Week (MotleyFool)
|
11.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: PepsiCo stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)