Why Your 401(k) Alone May Not Be Enough to Live Comfortably in Retirement

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Thanks to factors like inflation, the amount of money needed to retire comfortably and securely has steadily increased through the years. Luckily, for many people, they have access to a 401(k) plan that helps them save for retirement and invest those savings.Unfortunately, a 401(k) alone may not be enough to live comfortably in retirement.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading