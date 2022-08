Why Zebra Technologies Stock Fell 9.8% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) closed Tuesday's trading 9.8% lower, falling back after showing pre-market gains of as much as 9.6%. The maker of barcode scanning tools and other information management systems posted strong second-quarter results before the market opened Tuesday. However, its early surge evaporated as analysts and investors decided that management's guidance targets for Q3 weren't up to par.Zebra's sales rose 6.6% year over year in the second quarter, landing at $1.47 billion. Adjusted earnings per diluted share rose from $4.57 to $4.61. The average Wall Street analyst had been looking for earnings near $4.21 per share and revenues in the neighborhood of $1.44 billion.Looking ahead to the third quarter, Zebra's management set its sights on year-over-year sales growth of approximately 3% with an adjusted earnings target range centered around $4.50 per share. For the period, analysts' current consensus estimates point to earnings of roughly $5.08 per share.