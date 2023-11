Why Zebra Technologies Stock Lost 11.5% Last Month

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) fell 11.5% in October, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The maker of barcode scanning tools and information management systems ended last month with a solid earnings report, but the stock price damage was done earlier.The earnings report wasn't a market-moving event this time, but a quick review of it will set the stage regarding Zebra's business environment at large.In the third quarter, revenues fell 31% year over year to $956 million. Adjusted earnings dropped 79% to $0.87 per diluted share.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel