|
01.08.2023 18:53:30
Why Zebra Technologies Stock Was Tumbling Today
Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA), the company best known for making bar codes, RFID tags, scanners, and printers, was falling today after it posted disappointing results in its second-quarter earnings report.As of 11:32 a.m. ET, the stock was down 18.6%.Revenue in the quarter was down 17.3% to $1.21 billion, well below the analyst consensus at $1.31 billion, as the company continued to struggle with softening demand and cautious consumer spending in the retail and logistics end markets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
