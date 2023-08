Why Zebra Technologies Stock Was Tumbling Today

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA), the company best known for making bar codes, RFID tags, scanners, and printers, was falling today after it posted disappointing results in its second-quarter earnings report.As of 11:32 a.m. ET, the stock was down 18.6%.Revenue in the quarter was down 17.3% to $1.21 billion, well below the analyst consensus at $1.31 billion, as the company continued to struggle with softening demand and cautious consumer spending in the retail and logistics end markets.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel