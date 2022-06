Why Zendesk Stock Skyrocketed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) were soaring Friday morning after the company announced that it would be acquired by an investment group. Once the deal closes, it once again will be a privately held company. The software-as-a-service company was up by 29% as of 9:44 a.m. ET. Zendesk said in a press release Friday morning that it had entered into a definitive agreement to be purchased by the global investment firms Permira and Hellman & Friedman in an all-cash deal valued at about $10.2 billion. Continue reading