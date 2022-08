Why Zeta Global Holdings Stock Jumped 8% on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE: ZETA) investors saw strong gains in early trading on Thursday. Shares rose 8% by 11 a.m. ET, compared to a 0.4% drop for the wider market. That surge put the company closer to a market-matching return for the full 2022 year, though shares are still down over 18%.It was sparked by second-quarter earnings results that beat Wall Street's expectations.The company, which provides cloud-based marketing services, said in an earnings report on Wednesday afternoon that Q2 sales rose 28% to $137 million. That result trounced the short-term outlook management issued in May calling for revenue to land between $128 million and $132 million.Continue reading