06.04.2023 17:33:01
Why Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock Cratered This Week
Shares of the Israel-based cargo company Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) plunged by 28.2% over the first three and a half days of trading this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The big drop came immediately ahead of the company's shares going ex-dividend on April 4. Why did investors jump ship after Zim's stock went ex-dividend? Zim's sky-high dividend yield is directly tied to its annual net income. With its top and bottom lines moving in the wrong direction of late, the shipping giant will likely pay less in dividends in 2023 than it did in 2022. Complicating matters further, OPEC+ decided earlier this week to reduce oil supplies in order to boost crude prices later this year. This decision is sure to have a wide range of negative downstream effects on the global economy in general and shipping companies like Zim in particular.Continue reading
