Why Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock Was a Winner Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Container logistics specialist Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) delivered a big chunk of good news on Monday. The company unveiled its latest set of quarterly results, and the encouraging numbers led investors to trade the stock almost 7% higher on the day. By contrast, the S&P 500 index sank marginally.For its fourth quarter of 2022, Zim's revenue amounted to $2.19 billion, which represented a fairly steep decline of 37% on a year-over-year basis.On the bright side, this was well above the average $1.92 billion expected by analysts. What's more, zooming out to the full year gives us a top-line figure of $12.56 billion -- an increase of 17% over the 2021 result. Continue reading