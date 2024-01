Why Zim Integrated Shipping Stock Is Cruising Higher Today

Tension in the Middle East is causing chaos in key global shipping routes, which could alter the economics of of the region's top shippers. Shares of Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) are up 10% as of 10 a.m. ET Monday after an analyst said "the script has flipped" for the once-challenged company.2023 was shaping up to be a tough year for global shipping companies, with concerns about the economy worldwide and a post-pandemic demand boomerang weighing on volumes and pricing. Investors were worried, sending shares of Israeli shipping specialist Zim Integrated down about 75% from their March highs on concerns the company would struggle to manage its debt.But geopolitical events have altered the situation significantly. Attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes by groups based in Yemen are having a major impact on operations, causing shipping rates to skyrocket higher.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel