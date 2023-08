Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock Sank on Wednesday

Shares of Israel's ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) stock tumbled 6.66% through 10:55 a.m. ET after reporting a big earnings miss on Wednesday.Heading into Q2 2023, analysts weren't overly optimistic about ZIM, predicting an $0.88 per share loss on sales of $1.35 billion. Unfortunately, ZIM failed to clear even this low bar, as revenue sailed in light at just $1.3 billion. Even worse, losses were more than twice as bad as feared: $1.79 per share. ZIM's results illustrate the sometimes extreme cyclicality of the container shipping industry. Whereas one year ago, ZIM was riding high atop a $1.3 billion net profit for Q2 2022, this time around the company sank into a $213 million loss. Management blamed "a non-cash after tax item of $51 million related to the redelivery of certain vessels" for part of the loss. But really, the deciding factor here was a precipitous plunge in container shipping rates, which declined as much as 75% between June 2022 and June 2023, for example. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel