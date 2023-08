Why Zions Bancorp Stock Surged 42% in July

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) rewarded investors in July as its stock price surged 42% higher in the month, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Zions Bancorp is still down about 22% year to date as of Aug. 7, trading at just over $38 per share.The bank stock beat the markets in July as the S&P 500 was up 3.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 4.1% last month. Zions Bancorp moved higher in July on a combination of good macroeconomic news and solid second-quarter earnings. On the macroeconomic front, the reduction in the inflation rate in June to 3.1% -- the lowest since March 2021 -- buoyed most stocks, as did the release of the second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP), which was up 2.4%. Both of these numbers were better than expected, as many economists had predicted an economic slowdown or recession. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel