Why Ziopharm Oncology Shares Rose 10.5% on Wednesday

Shares of Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ: ZIOP) jumped by 10.8% on Wednesday. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company is examining non-viral T-cell receptor therapies (TCR-T) to fight cancer. Its shares closed on Tuesday at $0.8553, then opened Wednesday at $0.8770, climbing to a high of $0.95 before falling back a bit in the afternoon, closing at $0.8961 on Wednesday.The stock was trading at its 52-week low on Friday of $0.8500 and had been on a relatively steady decline since it reached $5.95 on Feb. 10. It is down more than 75% over the past year.Image source: Getty Images.