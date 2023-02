Why ZipRecruiter Is Falling Hard Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of ZipRecruiter (NYSE: ZIP) are plunging 19.4% at 11:01 a.m. ET Wednesday. The online hiring platform reported fourth-quarter earnings after the market's close yesterday and indicated a "continued softening in the hiring environment" would cause full-year 2023 revenue to plunge 23% to $179 million at the midpoint of its guidance.ZipRecruiter said employers are engaged in wholesale firing of employees or otherwise reducing their recruiting budgets, meaning this would be a particularly challenging period for the job search site.Image source: Getty Images.