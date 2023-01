Why Zoetis Stock Lost 40% in 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) were losing ground in 2022 as the pet pharmacist saw headwinds related to a slowdown in the pet sector. A compression in valuations in growth stocks due to rising interest rates also led investors to move money into bonds and safer stocks.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished 2022 down 40%. As you can see from the chart below, Zoetis mostly tracked with the S&P 500 over the course of the year, though it fell at a steeper trajectory due to its higher valuation.Continue reading