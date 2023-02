Why Zoetis Stock Shot Almost 9% Higher This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The shares of animal health specialist Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) trotted merrily ahead this week, rising at an 8.7% pace over the period, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors patted the head of the company after it delivered an earnings report that featured rather promising guidance.On Valentine's Day -- Tuesday, in other words -- Zoetis unveiled its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results. For the former period, the niche healthcare company booked revenue of $2 billion, which was 4% higher on a year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income saw a more dramatic jump, leaping 15% skyward to hit $539 million ($1.15 per share). Continue reading