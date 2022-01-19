|
19.01.2022 16:18:32
Why Zogenix Stock Is on Fire Today
Shares of the small-cap drugmaker Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX) rose by as much as 67% in pre-market trading Wednesday morning. The company's shares are surging higher today in response to a buyout agreement with the Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB. UCB will reportedly pay $26 in cash per share for Zogenix. In addition, UCB will be on the hook for another $2 per share if Fintepla is approved for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in the European Union before the end of 2023. The total potential value of this deal is $1.9 billion. The up-front portion of this transaction represents a hefty 66% premium relative to Zogenix's closing price Tuesday afternoon. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
