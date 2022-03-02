Why Zoom Stock Dropped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) fell 7.4% on Tuesday after the cloud communications leader warned of slowing growth.Zoom's revenue rose 21% year over year to $1.1 billion in its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, which ended on Jan. 31. That marked a significant slowdown from the 35% growth the company experienced in the third quarter and the 54% sales increase it achieved in the second quarter. The number of customers with more than 10 employees on the videoconferencing platform grew 9% from the year-ago period to 509,800. But that was down from 512,100 customers at the end of the third quarter. Continue reading