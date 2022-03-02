|
02.03.2022 00:39:23
Why Zoom Stock Dropped Today
Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) fell 7.4% on Tuesday after the cloud communications leader warned of slowing growth.Zoom's revenue rose 21% year over year to $1.1 billion in its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, which ended on Jan. 31. That marked a significant slowdown from the 35% growth the company experienced in the third quarter and the 54% sales increase it achieved in the second quarter. The number of customers with more than 10 employees on the videoconferencing platform grew 9% from the year-ago period to 509,800. But that was down from 512,100 customers at the end of the third quarter. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!