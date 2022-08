Why Zoom Stock Fell Hard This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shareholders lost ground to the market this week. The stock fell 14% through Thursday trading, compared to a 0.7% decline in the wider market, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.The slump added to a difficult year for owners of the video communications specialist, whose shares had soared through earlier phases of the pandemic. In contrast to those prior gains, the stock is down over 50% so far in 2022.This week's decline came after the company posted surprisingly weak second-quarter results.Continue reading