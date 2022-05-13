Why Zoom Stock Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) rallied on Friday following positive commentary from an analyst. Zoom closed the trading session up by 11.6%.On Thursday, Zoom said it struck a deal to acquire Solvvy, which owns an artificial intelligence-powered automation platform for customer support. Zoom intends to use Solvvy's conversational AI expertise to strengthen its contact center platform, which integrates video, voice, text, and webchat functionality."Solvvy's differentiated AI and machine learning technology, deeply talented team, and an easy-to-deploy solution will help accelerate our roadmap to creating a concierge-level experience for customers worldwide," said Zoom executive Velchamy Sankarlingam in a press release. "Together, we are excited to help businesses of all sizes improve their customer retention, increase operating efficiency, and set new standards for customer service and satisfaction."