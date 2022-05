Why Zoom Stock Rallied Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) climbed 5.6% on Tuesday after the videoconferencing-leader's earnings results were well received by investors.Zoom's revenue rose 12% year over year to $1.1 billion in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which ended on April 30. The gains were fueled by new-customer additions and higher sales to existing clients.Zoom ended the quarter with roughly 198,900 enterprise customers, representing growth of 24%. And those customers are spending more on Zoom's products and services, as evidenced by the company's trailing-12-month net dollar expansion rate of 123%.Continue reading