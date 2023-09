Why Zoom Stock Topped the Market on Tuesday

Companies often benefit when a big peer is cut down to size, and that was the case with several specialty tech stocks on Tuesday. One of these was Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), which saw its shares outperform the slumping S&P 500 index by rising nearly 2.2% against the index's 0.4% fall. The peer in question in Zoom's case is ever-mighty Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).Last Friday, under pressure from the competition-sensitive European Union (EU), the tech giant announced it would essentially unbundle its Teams productivity and communications app from the Office software suite. Starting Oct. 1, it will allow EU customers to subscribe to Office without Teams; the latter will be priced at 2 euros ($2.16) per month as an optional add-on. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel