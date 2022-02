Why Zoom Stock Trounced the Market on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) rose by almost 6% on Thursday, nearly quadruple the percentage rise of the S&P 500 on the day. One analyst update in particular seems to be responsible for that encouraging performance. As is typical for a high-profile stock in the run-up to its latest earnings release, analysts have been tweaking and/or reiterating their evaluations of Zoom. One prognosticator in particular had glowing words for the company on Thursday.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading