Why Zoom Stock Tumbled 15% in April

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of pandemic darling Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) dropped 15.1% in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, nearly doubling the S&P 500's decline. Zoom's growth is expected to slow down dramatically this year, leading the market to chip away at the stock's premium valuation.Shares of Zoom have been slumping since last summer. As it stands today, the stock is down about 75% from its all-time high. Sentiment has shifted hard as the urgency of deploying Zoom's solutions has waned, and the recent rout in growth stocks certainly isn't helping.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading