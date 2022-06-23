|
23.06.2022 01:01:24
Why Zoom Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) stock had a good Wednesday. On a down day for the wider equity market, the video conferencing bellwether's shares rose by almost 1.2%, thanks mainly to the announcement of a new product from the company. That morning, Zoom rolled out its new Zoom One suite of subscription services. These bundle a host of the video conferencing company's offerings, including chat, whiteboard functionalities, and transcription services. They are available in six tiers, which in order of minimal to maximal feature set are Basic, Pro, Business, Business Plus, Enterprise, and Enterprise Plus. The first four range in price from free (Basic, which includes 40-minute Zoom meetings for a maximum of 100 participants, in addition to the chat, whiteboard, and transcription services) to an annual $250 per user for Business Plus. All four can be purchased directly from Zoom through its web portal. Zoom does not list the prices for the two Enterprise packages. Instead, it urges interested parties to contact its sales department. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!