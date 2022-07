Why Zoom Stock Was Doomed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bellwether teleconferencing stock Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) was a stinker of a stock on Friday, sagging more than 2% in price against the 1.4% rise of the S&P 500 index. But that's what happens when your service goes dark for thousands of users.According to numerous media reports, Zoom's audio-streaming platform suffered a spate of outages on Thursday. Reuters cited statistics compiled by tracking site Downdetector.com indicating that nearly 10,000 such incidents occurred that day. The article also stated that Zoom posted on its status dashboard that its Zoom Phone telephony feature was experiencing degraded operability.Zoom hasn't yet commented in more detail about the incident.