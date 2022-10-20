|
20.10.2022 19:54:00
Why Zoom Stock Was Up 6% on Thursday
Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) was beating the market Thursday: Its shares were up by 6% as of 12:45 p.m. ET compared to a 0.1% drop in the S&P 500. That pop erased just a small portion of the video communications specialist's stock declines for this year. It remains down by 56% so far in 2022.The day's gains came as investors' sentiment around tech stocks continued to swing, this time toward the positive.The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.1% in early afternoon trading, and the broad factors driving its bounce were the same ones underpinning Zoom's move. The company's shares have lost 71% of their value in the past year, and are now near the level they traded at in February 2020 -- before their pandemic-powered surge. Its price-to-sales ratio has also plunged, reflecting investors' pessimism about Zoom's growth prospects now that workplace behaviors are reverting to more normal patterns. Given the scale of its stock price decline, any improving optimism on Wall Street is likely to push Zoom higher.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ZOOM CORP Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ZOOM CORP Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|16,17
|-0,25%
|ZOOM CORP Registered Shs
|1 035,00
|0,49%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionssorgen bleiben präsent: ATX und DAX erleiden kräftige Verluste -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag sehr schwach. Die asiatischen Indizes schlossen zum Wochenausklang mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.