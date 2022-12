Why Zoom Stock Was Up on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) investors trounced the market early Tuesday. The stock jumped 7% in early trading before settling down to a 3% increase by 11 a.m. ET.That compares to a 1.5% surge in the S&P 500. The video communication specialist's stock is still down nearly 60% for the year, though.Tuesday's rally came amid a broader rally for tech stocks, which got a boost from positive data on the economic front.