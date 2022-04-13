|
13.04.2022 22:36:43
Why Zoom Stock Zoomed Nearly 8% Higher on Wednesday
Who says Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is a pandemic-era stock with its best times behind it?Many investors would beg to differ, given the company's almost 8% hop in share price on Wednesday. Those folks were obviously cheered by a slate of new products Zoom is rolling out in the near future. In a presentation during an annual gathering of large employers, Zoom unveiled a new service and several additions to its existing platforms it will start offering users.Continue reading
