10.02.2024 13:30:00
Why Zoom Video Communications Could Be an Underrated Stock
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) has given investors some frustration in recent years. The stock price is down more than 80% since the start of 2021, back when the coronavirus pandemic was still in many people's minds and "social distancing" was still a key phrase. Investors who have held on to the stock since the start of the pandemic likely lost all or most of the impressive gains the stock saw in 2020.A decline in Zoom's value shouldn't have come as a huge surprise to investors given that a return to normal would mean less of a need for video-based communications. Plus, competitors like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) launched products like Teams and made it easier for users to find alternative videoconferencing options, which chipped away at Zoom's dominance.Given the company's actual performance over that time, it appears overly punitive for Zoom stock to fall to pre-pandemic levels. Here's why this stock is a no-brainer buy at the valuation it's trading for.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
