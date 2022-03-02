|
02.03.2022 19:33:37
Why Zoom Video Communications Stock Was Down Nearly 7% Today
Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were down nearly 7% today, although they trimmed losses and were down only 4.5% as of 12:05 p.m. ET. Investors were underwhelmed by the company's latest quarterly earnings update, specifically regarding the new year financial outlook. Zoom is now 77% off of its all-time high set in late 2020 as its early pandemic boom continues to unwind, although shares are up over 90% since the initial public offering (IPO) in early 2019. The steady decline over the past year and a half isn't reversing on the back of a solid fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 (the three months ended Jan. 31, 2022), although it is worth noting that the video conferencing leader did beat consensus Wall Street analyst expectations for revenue and adjusted earnings per share (EPS). Q4 revenue was up 21% year over year, and adjusted EPS were up 6%. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
