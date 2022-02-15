|
15.02.2022 00:33:09
Why Zoom Video Stock Beat the Market on Monday
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), the bellwether videoconferencing technology stock of our age, did well on a bad day for the stock market Monday. The company's shares crept up by 0.6%, in contrast to the 0.4% decline of the S&P 500 index. This was due in no small part to an analyst initiating coverage on Zoom with a positive outlook.Chinese investment bank CICC was the initiating party, in the person of analyst Ya Tao, who launched coverage with an outperform (buy) recommendation at a specific price target of $182.92. That's nearly 30% above Zoom's latest closing stock price.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!