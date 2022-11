Why Zoom Video Stock Zoomed Lower on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of video-teleconferencing company Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) tumbled 7.3% through 10:55 a.m. EST on Tuesday, despite reporting a sizable earnings beat in its fiscal Q3 earnings report last night. Analysts had forecast Zoom would earn only $0.84 per share on sales of $1.1 billion.They were right about the sales figure -- Zoom hit $1.1 billion on the head. But they were very wrong about Zoom's profits. The company ended up earning $1.07 per share. If Zoom was more profitable than Wall Street thought it would be last quarter, why is the stock zooming down instead of up today? I think there are two answers: sales and guidance. Continue reading