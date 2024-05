Why ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Plunged by 21% This Week

Stock investors tend to be a picky lot, and one item they're picky about is a company's financial guidance. It's all well and good to post quarterly results that beat estimates. However, since most market participants are -- sensibly -- more concerned about the future than the past, if a business's forecasts come in under expectations, it can be punished by Mr. Market.That was the case this week with customer acquisition and management-software specialist ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI). Guidance perceived as week led to a sell-off of the stock, which according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence tanked by almost 21% across the five trading days.On a positive note, ZoomInfo's trailing first-quarter results revealed that the specialty-tech company managed to grow its revenue (albeit slightly) by 3% to $310 million. Also inching up was non-GAAP (adjusted) net income; this was $100.5 million ($0.26) for the period against the year-ago profit of $99.5 million. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel