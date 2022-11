Why ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Plunged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) were taking a dive today after the cloud software company offered disappointing guidance in its third-quarter earnings report.As of 12:35 p.m. ET, the stock was down 26.6%.Shares of ZoomInfo, which helps companies identify target customers and provides go-to-market tools, reported solid results in the quarter with revenue up 46% to $287.6 million, which beat estimates at $278.5 million.Continue reading