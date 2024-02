Why ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Soared Today

Shares of ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) soared 14.4% on Tuesday after the business data platform provider announced strong quarterly results.Zoominfo's fourth-quarter 2023 revenue grew 5% year over year to $316.4 million, translating to non-GAAP (adjusted) net income of $0.26 per share. Analysts, on average, were only modeling earnings of $0.25 per share on slightly lower revenue.ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck noted that the company remains comfortably cash-flow positive, delivering unlevered free cash flow of $126 million during the quarter. Schuck also highlighted ZoomInfo's recent introduction of ZoomInfo Copilot, its generative AI-powered solution that provides recommendations to users for who to contact, when to engage them, and even what to say across different channels.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel