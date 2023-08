Why ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Tumbled Today

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI), which offers a B2B platform for businesses to use for sales and marketing, were taking a dive today after the company issued weaker-than-expected second-quarter results and cut its guidance for the year ahead.As of 3:07 p.m. ET, the stock was down 26.1%.Revenue in the quarter rose 16% to $308.6 million, which was just shy of estimates at $310.9 million. The company topped 35,000 overall customers but said customers with at least $100,000 or greater in annual contract value shrunk from 1,905 in the first quarter to 1,893, a sign it's losing some of its higher-value customers. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel